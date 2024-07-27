Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,599,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.34% of Element Solutions worth $564,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1,585.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

