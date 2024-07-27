EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $356.73, but opened at $388.61. EMCOR Group shares last traded at $379.00, with a volume of 163,299 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.75. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EME

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,565,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.71 and a 200-day moving average of $330.00.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.