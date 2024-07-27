Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $189.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 2.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Empire State Realty Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.900-0.940 EPS.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.40. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

