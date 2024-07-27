Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.04.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

