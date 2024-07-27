Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.64

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.64 and traded as low as C$7.66. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 287,524 shares traded.
Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.
Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$34.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.95 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.
