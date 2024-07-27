Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Enpro were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enpro in the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enpro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Enpro in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Enpro by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 306,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Enpro by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 283,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE NPO opened at $171.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.59. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.08 and a 52 week high of $173.06.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. Enpro had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.08%.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

