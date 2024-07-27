Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for USA Compression Partners LP’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.43 million.

USAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USAC

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $63,856,809.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,754,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,349,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $63,856,809.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,754,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,349,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,770.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,014,817 shares of company stock valued at $69,682,572 in the last quarter.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 512.20%.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.