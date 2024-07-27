Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Sells $245,940.00 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $245,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,675.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.10 million, a PE ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQBK. Stephens increased their target price on Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,694,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Featured Stories

