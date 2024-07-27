Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on October 14th

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

Escalade has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

ESCA stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $207.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.24. Escalade has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Escalade will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

