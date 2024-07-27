Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 492,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 273,054 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,529,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 99,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ETON opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

