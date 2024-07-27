Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (EGFEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on August 15th

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0423 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of EGFEY stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

