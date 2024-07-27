Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (EGFEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on August 15th

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0423 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of EGFEY stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile
