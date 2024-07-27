Evercore ISI Cuts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $10.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.90 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.