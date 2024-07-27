Evercore ISI Increases Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $205.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $172.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $160.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.93. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $181.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $72,978.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,193,184.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $72,978.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,193,184.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total transaction of $153,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,197,352 shares in the company, valued at $489,514,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,049,835 shares of company stock valued at $160,809,437. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

