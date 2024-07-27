Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Up 5.5%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.43. 235,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,336,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

