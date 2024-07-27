Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.62. Evotec shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 4,092 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Evotec alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Evotec

Evotec Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Evotec

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Evotec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,931,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evotec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.