Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Update

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO John Aballi acquired 40,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $77,569.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,569.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exagen stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,905 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 2.98% of Exagen worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

XGN opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Exagen has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.20 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

