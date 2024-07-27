Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Exicure Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $0.48 on Friday. Exicure has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

