Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.11. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 869 shares trading hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$122.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.59.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

