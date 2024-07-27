Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.11. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 869 shares trading hands.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Down 4.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$122.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.59.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon Oil & Gas
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.