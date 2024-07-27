Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Farmers National Banc traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 26,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 97,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

