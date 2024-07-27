F&C UK Real Estate Investments (LON:FCRE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.40

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:FCRE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.40 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 95.20 ($1.23). F&C UK Real Estate Investments shares last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.21), with a volume of 383,228 shares trading hands.
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.40.
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Company Profile
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment Company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified United Kingdom commercial property portfolio.
