Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.27

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.24. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 2,213,058 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a report on Monday, June 17th.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Price Performance
Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter.
About Federal Home Loan Mortgage
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.
