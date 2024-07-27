Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in July

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ferrexpo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.15.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.