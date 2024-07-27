Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in July

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Ferrexpo Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.15.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
