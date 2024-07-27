Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,103 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,057,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,127,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 1,208,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 773,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $5.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

