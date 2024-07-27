First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FAF. Barclays dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of FAF opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 209,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 135,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

