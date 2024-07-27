First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) PT Raised to $45.00

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBNC

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $143.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $30,500.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at $347,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,418,000 after purchasing an additional 112,422 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,828,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,078,000 after purchasing an additional 595,695 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 77.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,041,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 455,406 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.