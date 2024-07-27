First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.
First Bank Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. First Bank has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $15.41.
First Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on First Bank
About First Bank
First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Bank
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.