First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share by the bank on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $199.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,110.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $1,274.91 and a twelve month high of $2,112.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,736.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,625.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 191.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,893.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $3,507,328. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

