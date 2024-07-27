First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,418,000 after acquiring an additional 620,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 533,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,350,000 after acquiring an additional 142,069 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $32.35 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FIBK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

