First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on August 23rd

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

First Northwest Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. First Northwest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

FNWB opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana D. Behar purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,403.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FNWB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.