First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Up 620.0% in July

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 620.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,147,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 33,494 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IFV opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.