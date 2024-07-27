First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Up 696.0% in July

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, a growth of 696.0% from the June 30th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

