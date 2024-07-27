First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Up 696.0% in July

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, a growth of 696.0% from the June 30th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
