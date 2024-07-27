FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

FirstCash has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years. FirstCash has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstCash to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $111.87 on Friday. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $133.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

FCFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

