FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in FirstCash by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in FirstCash by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $133.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.98.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

