FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $110.06, but opened at $114.37. FirstCash shares last traded at $113.04, with a volume of 11,325 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.98.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

