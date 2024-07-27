Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.65 to $8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.71. The company issued revenue guidance of +6 to +8% yr/yr or $20.239 billion to $20.620 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.24 billion. Fiserv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.650-8.800 EPS.

Fiserv Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $159.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $162.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.19.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

