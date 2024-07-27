Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Barclays

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Five9 from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Get Five9 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Five9

Five9 Trading Up 4.5 %

FIVN stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9 has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $356,417.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 127,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $279,377.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,296.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $356,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 127,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,914. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.