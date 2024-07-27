Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.27 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.300-2.500 EPS.

Flex Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Flex has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLEX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLEX

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $4,614,139.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,404 shares in the company, valued at $54,532,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $6,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,027 shares in the company, valued at $9,544,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $4,614,139.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,404 shares in the company, valued at $54,532,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.