Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.23

Shares of Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as low as C$3.09. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares changing hands.
FOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Financial upped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
