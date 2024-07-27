Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.
Ford Motor Price Performance
Ford Motor stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41.
Ford Motor Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ford Motor Company Profile
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ford Motor
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.