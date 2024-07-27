Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Lowered to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

F has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

