Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of approximately $1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-3.860 EPS.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average is $78.35.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

