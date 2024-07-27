Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.92.

NYSE:FTV opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 70.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,058,000 after purchasing an additional 369,351 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 104.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after purchasing an additional 188,415 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

