Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Truist Financial

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.92.

Get Fortive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fortive by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.