Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.17. 86,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,089,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Forward Air from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Forward Air Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $687.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $43,281,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Forward Air by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 410,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Forward Air by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

