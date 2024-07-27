Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 288.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,692,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,186,000 after acquiring an additional 938,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 1,152.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,835,000 after purchasing an additional 936,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 315.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 991,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,299,000 after purchasing an additional 752,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,725,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,179,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,636,000 after buying an additional 373,091 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $38.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

