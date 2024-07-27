Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FYBR shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 254.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

