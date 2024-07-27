FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV) Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOV. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 350.2% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GNOV opened at $33.87 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

