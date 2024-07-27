FTAI Aviation Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:FTAIN)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ FTAIN opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $26.09.
About FTAI Aviation
