FTAI Aviation Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:FTAIN)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FTAIN opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.