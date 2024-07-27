FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Sanmina Co. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sanmina in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $4.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.86. The consensus estimate for Sanmina’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sanmina’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SANM. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $75.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

