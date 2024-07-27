FY2024 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Raised by Analyst

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Associated Banc in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

ASB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Baird R W downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

NYSE ASB opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,522,000 after buying an additional 184,813 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after buying an additional 728,555 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 399,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 30,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

